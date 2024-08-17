Astrakhan hosts Caspian Today Media Platform presentation

17 August 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Pavel Pautov, Acting Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, presented the "Caspian Today" information content platform at the Caspian Media Forum, Azernews reports.

The media platform is designed to address information shortages and enhance accessibility.

"First and foremost, in the context of a global information war, it is crucial to counteract the spread of hostile and clearly fake content and to deliver reliable information to a wide audience. In this regard, we wish to present the 'Caspian Today' international Caspian media platform project and invite journalists from the region's countries to participate in its operation. We believe that this unified content platform, tailored for journalists, business people, and students, will help eliminate information deficits and increase accessibility," Pautov said.

He added that the platform will allow access to news in six languages, including Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Turkmen, and English.

It should be noted that around 120 foreign guests are participating in the Caspian Media Forum. The delegations include representatives from government agencies as well as media heads from Caspian Sea countries.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Caspian Media Forum. The event is held on the theme "Dialogue of Cultures as the Basis for the Development of the Caspian Region."

