Instagram reopenes in Turkiye

11 August 2024 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Instagram, which was closed on August 2, reopened on August 10, Azernews reports citing turkish media.

The crisis related to Instagram, which was blocked for a while, has been resolved. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in his statement that "the access block to Instagram has been lifted."

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu made a statement about the blocked social media platform Instagram. Stating that META officials have accepted Turkiye's conditions, Minister Uraloglu said in a statement on his social media account, "The access block to Instagram has been lifted." he said.

In a statement from his Instagram account, Uraloğlu said: "From the beginning, we have asked the platforms to respect the laws and regulations of the Republic of Turkiye, take into account our sensitivity and comply with our demands. A consensus was reached on the following topics in the meetings held with representatives of the META Platform Company, where META officials were also present.

Legal Compliance and Content Removal: Content and postings that are classified as criminal offenses under the laws of the Republic of Turkey will be removed immediately without notice. User Rights and Account Security: The user rights of social media accounts owned by citizens of the Republic of Turkey will be fully protected. Accounts will not be closed without warning regarding Counter-Terrorism and Content Control: Accounts belonging to terrorist organizations such as PKK, PYD, FETÖ and all content promoting propaganda in favor of these organizations will be taken down. "We will continue to protect the rights of 60 million users in our country."

---

