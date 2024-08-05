Hundreds of ballistic missile launchers handed over to North Korean border guards

5 August 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

250 launchers of new tactical ballistic missiles, which were produced at the country's enterprises, were handed over to the DPRK border troops, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, and his daughter, sister, Foreign minister, and representatives of the military command were also present at the podium.

According to the head of the DPRK, strengthening the defense capability is an important state matter along with improving the lives of the population and eliminating the consequences of natural disasters. In recent days, the DPRK has been carrying out reconstruction work in the northwestern part of the country after the floods.

The exact tactical and technical characteristics of the launchers and the missiles themselves are not reported.

The DPRK has recently been actively developing new weapons, including MLRS. In 2023, the Korean People's Army was armed with 600 mm MLRS complexes, which, according to Pyongyang, can be used to launch tactical nuclear weapons.

