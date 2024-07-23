Poland plans to increase cost of purchasing weapons

23 July 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Poland's spending on the purchase of new weapons will grow annually until 2027, when it will reach 73 billion zlotys (about $18.25 billion), Azernews reports.

According to him, in 2024, the government allocated 53 billion zlotys (about $13.25 billion) for new weapons, 12 billion zlotys (about $3 billion) more than in 2023.

The most expensive thing for the defense budget will be the purchase of K2PL tanks in South Korea, for which it is planned to spend 67.2 billion zlotys (about $ 16.8 billion), 96 American AH-64E Apache helicopters, as well as HIMARS MLRS systems and new Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles of Polish production, the cost of which will be 60 billion zlotys (about $ 15 billion).

The portal indicates that a significant increase in military spending will lead to the fact that Poland's national debt in 2026 will amount to 60.5% of GDP, and in 2027 - 61.3%. In 2023, this figure was less than 50% of Poland's GDP.

According to the portal's forecasts, after 2027, budget expenditures on arms purchases will decrease, but still will not fall below the level of 2023.

---

