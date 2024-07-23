Tesla plans to launch mass production of robots in 2026

23 July 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American Tesla will start using humanoid robots in 2025, and plans to start mass production in 2026, Azernews reports.

He previously said that he wants to sell one robot for less than 20 thousand dollars.

Tesla has been working on such robots for several years and expects that they will be able to perform difficult tasks, as well as reduce labor shortages and increase production efficiency.

In March, Musk posted a video with Optimus humanoid robots that move cautiously around the factory and perform simple tasks. In April, he announced that Optimus will be able to work in factories this year.

---

