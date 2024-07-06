Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential election in Iran

6 July 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Representative of the “reformers” camp Masoud Pezeshkian became the winner of the extraordinary presidential election held in Iran, Mohsen Eslami, secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters said, Azernews reports.

According to him, a total of 30.5 million voters took part in the elections held yesterday. Voter turnout in the second round of elections was 49.8 percent.

Eslami said that according to the voting results, Masoud Pezeshkian received about 16.4 million votes, and Said Jalili - 13.5 million votes.

To note, the second round of the extraordinary presidential election started on July 5 at 08:00 (GMT +3:30) in Iran, with two candidates - Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili - competing. In connection with the presidential elections in Iran, 58,640 constituencies inside the country and 344 constituencies outside the country were created.

According to the results of the first round of the early presidential election, former Iranian Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian counted 10.4 million votes, the representative of Iran's spiritual leader in the Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili, received 9.47 million votes, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - 3.38 million votes, and former Minister of the Interior and Justice and conservative Mostafa Pourmohammadi - 206,000 votes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz