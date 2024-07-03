China's CWE enter into construction project of first hydropower plant in Kazakhstan

3 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy JSC and the Chinese company China International Water & Electric Corporation (CWE) has agreed to jointly develop and implement a project for the construction of Kazakhstan's first pumped storage power plant (HPP), Azernews reports.

“The corresponding agreement between Samruk-Energy and China International Water & The Electrical Agreement (CWE) was signed on July 2 on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council. In particular, CWE intends to carry out a feasibility study on the project, including an analysis of the hydropower potential of Kazakhstan,” the information says.

China International Water & Electric is a Chinese international water management and energy corporation specializing in the construction of hydropower facilities.

A PSPP is a hydroelectric power plant that is used to generate, accumulate electricity and equalize the daily heterogeneity of the electrical load schedule.

---

