Pentagon signs contract for production of ATACMS for $ 226 million

3 July 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Department of Defense has signed a contract with the American company Lockheed Martin for the production of ATACMS tactical missiles, Azernews reports.

"Lockheed Martin, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, has received a hybrid contract worth $226,850,900 for the purchase of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) guided missiles," the text says. It is noted that the missiles will be produced for supplies to Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Morocco.

It is expected that the work under the contract will be completed by December 30, 2028.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz