Chelsea sign Aston Villa teenager Omari Kellyman on six-year contract

30 June 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chelsea have signed attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa on a six-year contract, Azernews reports citing Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old made six first-team appearances at Villa Park and is an England U19 international.

"It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It's a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join," Kellyman told Chelsea's official website.

"It is a dream come true for sure. I'm buzzing to have put on the shirt and can't wait to get started."

Kellyman started his career at Derby County and spent 10 years with the club before signing with Aston Villa in 2022.

He featured for Villa's U18s and U21s during his first season and earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Kellyman was part of Villa's pre-season tour of the USA last summer and made his first-team debut in August 2023 during a Europa Conference League victory over Hibernian.

He went on to play five further times for the senior team last season, which included Premier League appearances against Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

On Friday, Villa confirmed the signing of left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year deal and moves to Villa Park for a fee of £37.5m.

Maatsen had a £35m release clause which expired earlier this month, allowing Chelsea to negotiate the higher price they agreed with Villa.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

---

