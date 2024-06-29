Warren Buffett donates $5.3B to charity

29 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Warren Buffett announced Friday he is giving shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock worth some $5.3 billion to five charities, Azernews reports citing Forbes.

The biggest recipient, as is tradition, is the Gates Foundation, which is set to get Berkshire shares worth more than $4 billion, based on Thursday’s closing stock price of $407.95 per share. The gift comes despite much turmoil at the $75 billion (endowment) charity launched by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2000.

She divorced Gates in 2021. As part of the move, the foundation, which focuses on poverty and healthcare initiatives in developing countries and education and economic mobility in America, announced it would rebrand itself as the Gates Foundation. (Buffett, a longtime trustee of the charity, stepped down in 2021.)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz