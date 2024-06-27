Togg soon to move on European streets

27 June 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Established on June 25, 2018, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Togg has emerged as a leader in the Turkish electric car market with its inaugural smart vehicle, the T10X. Beginning next year, it will also make its debut in European markets with new models.

Founded in response to President Erdoğan's call for Turkiye's domestic and national automobile dream, Togg will mark its 6th anniversary on June 25.

Significant strides have been made in branding and production in recent years.

Chronologically, the prototype demonstration of the T10X, designed in September 2018, was held in December 2019.

Subsequently, the Togg Technology Campus, construction of which began on July 18, 2020, was inaugurated on October 29, Republic Day, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in attendance. The launch of Togg's first smart vehicle, the C SUV, from the mass production line was celebrated at the opening.

Togg announced the prices of its models on March 14, 2023, with pre-orders determined by lottery on March 29, 2023. Garnering over 177,000 requests, Togg increased its total production target for 2023 from 20,000 to 28,000 units.

Following type approval, mass production commenced in March-April 2023. Starting with a localization rate of over 51%, this figure reached 68% within three years. Seventy-five percent of Togg's business partners are Turkish, with the remaining 25% hailing from Europe, Asia, and North America.

Battery production is scheduled to commence in 2025.

Togg, placing significant emphasis on battery production, held the Siro Groundbreaking Ceremony in 2021, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Siro Silk Road Clean Energy Storage Technologies was established through a 50-50 partnership between Farasis Enerji and Togg.

Construction of the battery production facility is ongoing, with plans for battery production to commence in 2025. Siro aims to become a comprehensive energy storage manufacturer, encompassing cell development from 2026.

Togg also installed its initial chargers under the Trugo Smart Charging brand at the Bolu HighWay Recreation Facility on October 11, 2022. Since then, more than 600 DC and over 250 AC charging stations have been installed across Turkiye's 81 provinces.

New models are in development.

In addition to T10X deliveries, Togg continues work on new models. It unveiled the current iteration of its second native electric smart vehicle, previewed in 2019, at CES 2024—the world's largest technology fair—under the model name "T10F".

The T10F model stands out with features such as its design, utility as a power source, artificial intelligence systems, and driving support assistants.

Togg is also developing a B-segment SUV.

In this regard, the T8X model is anticipated to be previewed next year.

T10F pre-orders are slated for late this year.

The T10F, a fastback model reflecting contemporary design dynamics and meeting sedan model expectations, is expected to be available for order in Turkiye by year-end and delivered to users in early next year.

By 2032, Togg aims to produce 1 million vehicles across five different models with its new smart devices.

Arriving in Europe early next year.

As part of its European strategy, Togg established Togg Europe GmbH in Germany in May 2021.

Aiming to establish itself as a key player in European mobility, Togg plans to open pre-orders for the T10X in Europe by year-end.

Both the T10X and T10F models are expected to be available concurrently in Europe from the start of next year.

T10X maintains its position as the market leader.

Moreover, recent data underscores Togg's performance in the Turkish electric car market.

According to ODMD data, Togg, continually gaining traction among electric car brands, sustained its market leadership in May.

With sales of 4,140 units last month, Togg surpassed its closest competitor by 3,590 units. During this period, Togg held a market share of 56.33% in the electric car segment. In other words, one in every two electric cars sold was a Togg T10X.

From January to May, Togg captured a 40.89% market share in electric car sales, totaling 11,288 units.

