Georgia conducts special operation against illegal drug circulation

27 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia collaborated on a joint operation targeting drug trafficking across multiple cities and regions, Azernews repports.

In total, 24 individuals were apprehended, with significant findings reported by the MIA.

The operation, spanning Tbilisi, Adjara, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Kakheti, and Imereti, resulted in the detention of 24 individuals, including 11 drug dealers, comprising both Georgian and foreign nationals. During searches of their residences and vehicles, authorities seized substantial amounts of money, drugs, and various paraphernalia as evidence.

Furthermore, authorities confiscated weapons and ammunition from three individuals arrested on drug-related charges. An investigation has been initiated into illegal drug acquisition, possession, and attempts to smuggle them into Georgia.

Those detained are facing potential sentences of up to 20 years or life imprisonment pending further legal proceedings.

