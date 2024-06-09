Azerbaijan and Bhutan discuss multilateral cooperation

9 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to India and the Kingdom of Bhutan, Elchin Huseynli, presented his credentials to Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Azernews reports.

The King of Bhutan congratulated Ambassador Huseynli on his appointment and wished him success in his endeavors. He highlighted the reforms implemented in Bhutan and the progress made in protecting biodiversity and the environment.

Ambassador Huseynli announced that Azerbaijan would host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November. He also mentioned that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had sent a letter inviting the Bhutanese King to attend the World Climate Action Summit in Baku on November 12-13.

During his visit, Ambassador Huseynli met with various Bhutanese officials, including the prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs and external trade, the speaker of the National Assembly, and the secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bhutan in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties expressed a willingness to expand interparliamentary relations and cooperation in education, tourism, environmental protection, and renewable energy.

Ambassador Huseynli also shared insights into Azerbaijan’s initiatives during its Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (2019-2023) and the country’s preparations for the COP29 Conference, expressing hope for Bhutan’s active participation in this prestigious event.

