Astronaut of Azerbaijani origin completes space mission for Turkiye

9 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkish astronaut of Azerbaijani origin, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, has flown into space, Azernews reports.

The suborbital spaceplane VSS Unity, with Atasever on board, took off from the Spaceport America in New Mexico, USA. The spacecraft was launched at 08:30 local time.

Approximately 40 minutes into the flight, the space capsule carrying the astronauts separated from the launch vehicle. During the next 15 minutes, scientific experiments were conducted. Subsequently, the space capsule and then the launch vehicle made successful landings back on Earth.

Atasever was reported to be wearing a uniform adorned with the flags of both Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Tuva Cihangir Atasever, the second astronaut in the history of Turkiye, is preparing for a suborbital flight from the Spaceport America in New Mexico, USA.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz