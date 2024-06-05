Taiwan records approach of 26 aircraft, 10 ships of People's Republic of China during day

5 June 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

During the day, the armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 26 aircraft and 10 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China to the island, Azernews reports.

As it indicates, 19 aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, entered the air defense identification zone in the northern and southwestern parts of the island.

The statement said that the Taiwanese army responded by using aircraft, ships, as well as ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to track targets.

---

