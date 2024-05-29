Italy-EU-Azerbaijan relations in focus as Rome hosts key event

29 May 2024 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

An event on the theme “Bilateral relations among Italy, EU and Azerbaijan: Energy security and foreign policy” got underway on Wednesday in the city of Rome, Italy, Azernews reports.

The event, co-organized by the Italian Institute for Asia (ISIA), Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Center of the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the “Baku Political Scientists Club” Public Union, brought together members of the Italian parliament and the country’s academic circles, as well as experts and analysts.

Addressing the conference, AIR Center’s Chairman of the Board Farid Shafiyev highlighted the current state of the Azerbaijan-Italy relations that have reached the level of strategic partnership, and prospects for cooperation.

“We are keen to boost mutual relations with the European Union, including on the energy and communication issues,” Shafiyev said.

Speaking at the event, ISIA Vice President Sergio Divina and Secretary of the Committee on Labor Affairs of Chamber of Deputies of Italy Luca Squeri hailed the cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of furthering these ties.

