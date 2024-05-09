Türkiye to present climate change roadmap at COP29

9 May 2024 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye will present its climate change program at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Fatma Varank said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

She noted that Türkiye aims to develop a net-zero emissions strategy by 2053: “We are working on a long-term climate change strategy. This year in Baku we will announce our roadmap.”

The deputy minister added that 2024 is of particular importance in the direction of climate change: “This year’s meeting has two main topics - climate action and climate finance.”

