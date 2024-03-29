USA to test ground-based hypersonic weapons in spring of 2024

29 March 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Navy plans to conduct regular tests of ground-based hypersonic weapons in the spring of 2024, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In 2023, the US military was forced to cancel several tests and refine the missile.

"The Navy is moving forward in [organizing] tests, which represent a launch without any ground-based launcher, but simply from the surface so that we can take another look at the missile," Robert Rush, director of the Office of Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies, said.

The publication clarifies that the spring tests will take place not only without a ground-based launcher, but also without auxiliary equipment and a transport and launch container, since they are focused solely on checking the characteristics of the rocket.

Rush added that if the missile launch from the surface is successful, then in the summer of 2024, the US military will conduct test launches of hypersonic weapons as part of a ground-based complex, which is still being finalized.

The success of the tests depends on the start of serial assembly of missiles and the decision to put them into service with the Navy and ground forces.

