Georgia plans to increase frequency of flights to Germany

30 March 2024 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Georgia is actively negotiating with both foreign and Georgian airlines in order to increase the frequency of flights to Germany, as well as add charter flights for the period of the European Football Championship, Azernews reports, citing the head of the Association of Airports of Georgia Irakli Karkashadze.

"We strive to fully satisfy all requests related to air travel. I will provide more detailed information about our plans in the future," he added.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, in the period June-July 2024, ten airlines on 39 airlines are planning to operate approximately 130-140 flights per week from Georgia to Europe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz