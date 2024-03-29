Japan wants to launch movement of unmanned trucks from north to south by 2033

29 March 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By 2033, the Japanese government plans to introduce a network of special lanes on expressways designed for the movement of unmanned trucks, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

Thanks to this, cargo drones will be able to move between the northeastern Tohoku region and the southwestern island of Kyushu. To do this, in particular, special sensors will be installed along the routes that will track both the cars themselves and possible foreign objects that interfere with movement.

Work will begin this year in the area of Ibaraki Prefecture, as well as on certain sections of the Shin-Tomei expressway leading from Tokyo to the southwest of the country.

In addition, it is planned to develop a route system for aerial cargo drones that will run over riverbeds.

---

