Formula 1 owner plans to buy MotoGP

Liberty Media, the company that owns Formula 1, is close to concluding an agreement to purchase the World championship in road and circuit motorcycle racing in the MotoGP class, Azernews reports, citing the Financial Times newspaper.

Now the commercial rights to MotoGP belong to the international company Dorna Sports S.L, which Liberty Media is going to buy for 4 billion euros.

The announcement of Liberty Media's deal with Dorna could come as early as next week.

Liberty Media bought Formula 1 in 2017 for $4.4 billion. The franchise's market value is currently estimated at more than $15 billion.

