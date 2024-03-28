US Congressional delegation to discuss issue of F-16 supplies in Ankara

28 March 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A U.S. House of Representatives delegation will visit Ankara on Friday, March 29, where it will hold talks at the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Turkish defense Ministry, the American delegation will be personally received by the Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler.

The supply and modernization of the fleet of F-16 military aircraft of the Turkish Air Force are on the agenda of the negotiations.

In addition, it is planned to discuss the situation in Syria, where the United States, according to Ankara, despite Turkey's criticism, continues to support the YPG terrorist organization.

"The Turkish side plans to inform Washington of Ankara's priorities in the field of national security in the light of the arms supply projects on the agenda of the US Congress," the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

