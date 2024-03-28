Several streets in Kahramanmaras named after cities and martyrs of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 March 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

After the February 6, 2023, earthquakes in Turkiye, a number of streets in the container city built by Azerbaijani businessmen in Kahramanmaras province were named after the cities and martyrs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Turkic World.

Within this framework, the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Brotherhood Temporary Shelter Centre, consisting of 453 containers, was established in the logistics centre of Türkoğlu district by the Brotherly Help platform created by some Azerbaijani non-governmental organisations.

Some 39 streets in the temporary shelter centre where 1700 earthquake victims settled, where all the interior accessories, from air conditioner to bed, refrigerator to carpet, were provided by Azerbaijani businessmen, were named after the cities and martyrs who lost the most during the tension and wars between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The cities of Khojaly, Garabagh, Lachin, Ganja, Shusha, Fuzuli, Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, and streets bearing the names of martyrs such as Mubariz Ibrahimov, Mammadov Murad, Ahmadov Elbrus are proud of the earthquake victims living in temporary shelters.

It should be recalled that on February 6, 2023, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in Turkiye in the morning. The earthquake, whose depth was determined to be 7 kilometres, caused serious destruction in Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, and Kahramanmaraş provinces.

