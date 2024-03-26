Turkish foreign minister, NATO chief discuss forthcoming meeting, regional developments

26 March 2024 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg discussed on Monday preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the defense alliance next month, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan and Stoltenberg held a phone call, and also spoke on regional developments, the sources added.

The foreign ministers of the alliance will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3-4.

