Canada offering 5,000 job opportunities to citizens of Uzbekistan

25 March 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Employment of Uzbekistan has announced that 5,000 Uzbeks are set to be employed in Canada. Initially, individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 who are proficient in English, French, or Spanish, and have expertise in the construction sector, will be recruited. Wages for the positions are expected to range from $12.50 to $30 per hour, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Following an agreement with Canadian employers, Uzbek nationals are being offered employment opportunities in the construction, service, and technical sectors, the press service of the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction reported.

There are 5,000 job openings, with the initial intake targeting the following positions in the construction sector:

Carpenter;

Welder;

Electrician;

Plumber;

Concrete Worker;

Glazier;

Roofer;

Flooring Installation Assistant;

Forestry personnel.

Candidates must meet the following requirements and provide necessary documents:

Be between the ages of 18 and 45;

Have proficiency in English, French, or Spanish;

Present a certificate, diploma, or degree in construction-related vocational education;

Provide a copy of their international passport.

Compensation will be provided at an hourly rate ranging from $12.50 to $30.

Each candidate's information will be reviewed by employer representatives and will be subject to an interview conducted in a foreign language.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Carpenter;

Welder;

Electrician;

Plumber;

Concrete Worker;

Glazier;

Roofer;

Flooring Installation Assistant;

Forestry personnel.

Candidates must meet the following requirements and provide necessary documents:

Be between the ages of 18 and 45;

Have proficiency in English, French, or Spanish;

Present a certificate, diploma, or degree in construction-related vocational education;

Provide a copy of their international passport.

Compensation will be provided at an hourly rate ranging from $12.50 to $30.

Each candidate's information will be reviewed by employer representatives and will be subject to an interview conducted in a foreign language.