Father of Belarusian injured in Crocus terrorist attack speaks about his son’s condition

The father of the Belarusian injured in the Crocus City Hall attack, Iosif Koshevarov, spoke about the condition of his son in an interview with local news media outlets, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.



The father added that his middle son went to Moscow to be next to his brother in the hospital.

According to the Belarusian Embassy in Russia, the injured citizen of Belarus Alim Koshevarov worked as a security guard at the Crocus City Hall. During the terrorists' attack on the concert hall, he received bullet wounds. He has been hospitalized to the Botkin hospital in Moscow.

"Alim is in critical condition. He is on a ventilator in an induced coma. Multiple damages to the body, sepsis has begun. The kidneys failed, their work was restored. He suffered a great blood loss. Everything is very complicated. Doctors won’t give any prognosis. But they are doing everything they can. He worked in the concert hall as a controller and stood right at the entrance," Iosif Koshevarov said.