24 March 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Francis presided over the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square on Sunday, but he spoke with a weak voice at the start of the service and failed to read out the homily he had prepared, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Argentine pontiff has been suffering flu-like symptoms for weeks and has been getting aides to read out his lessons during recent services and audiences.

---

