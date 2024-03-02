WB supports Tajikistan's e-commerce development efforts

2 March 2024 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank (WB) is actively backing Tajikistan's pursuit of electronic commerce development, said Ozan Sevimli, the WB's Country Manager for Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

According to the WB, he made the statement during the first Conference on Elevating Global Access through E-Commerce (E-GATE) in the country.

“Recognizing the pivotal role e-commerce plays in modern economies, the World Bank is actively supporting Tajikistan in its journey to develop appropriate platforms, including through the E-GATE program,” said Sevimli.

He noted that through the E-GATE program, the WB offers Tajik small and medium enterprises invaluable memberships in global B2B e-commerce platforms to access markets previously unavailable offline. Additionally, the WB provides technical support to the government in drafting enabling legislation and shares global knowledge with Tajik e-sellers through capacity-building activities.

The WB noted that in Central Asia, electronic commerce is emerging as a powerful tool for local product penetration into global markets, modernizing traditional supply chains, and fostering inclusive growth by providing accessible employment opportunities.

Over the past decade, global e-commerce has grown at an average rate of 20 percent annually, outpacing traditional retail stores. E-commerce transcends geographical barriers, attracting skilled labor and addressing challenges arising from Tajikistan's landlocked status, as per the WB statement.

To note, the recent adoption of the E-Commerce Law in Tajikistan reflects the government's commitment to regulating and safeguarding the rights of citizens and organizations engaged in e-commerce activities. This legal framework aims to ensure the uninterrupted operation of e-commerce transactions within the country.

The WB, along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), launched the first E-GATE conference in Tajikistan on Mart 1, supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and the Switzerland State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The conference also witnessed the signing of several important memoranda of cooperation, aimed at strengthening collaboration among various associations, including partnerships between Tajikistan's National Association of Small and Medium Businesses and Uzbekistan's Association of Sellers, the E-commerce Participants Association of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's Association of E-commerce, and the Association of Microfinance Organizations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's Fintech Association.

