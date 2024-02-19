Czech farmers on tractors travel to Prague to protest

19 February 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Hundreds of farmers on tractors and other agricultural equipment are coming to Prague for a protest, Czech police said, Azernews reports.

"Now about 500 units of agricultural machinery are heading to Prague. This has not yet caused congestion on the roads," as stated in the publication.

It is reported that farmers are going to block the main entrances to Prague as a sign of disagreement with the agricultural policy of the European Union and the Czech authorities. According to the organisers of the action from the association "We Are Farmers", neither European nor Czech politicians really consider the concerns of agricultural producers, which leads to the destruction of agriculture in Europe.

At the same time, the heads of major agricultural organisations, in particular the Agricultural Union, the Association of Private Farmers, and the Agrarian Chamber, refrained from participating in the "blockade of Prague". They intend to express their protest together with their colleagues from other EU countries during the action scheduled for February 22.

It is worth noting that these protests are held throughout the European Union and its countries.

---

