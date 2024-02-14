North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward Sea of Japan

14 February 2024 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea has launched several cruise missiles from its east coast into the Sea of Japan. According to Yonhap news agency with reference to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea, rocket launch took place at about 09:00 (04:00 Baku time). Their number is not specified, Azernews reports.

The South Korean side noted that it has increased vigilance and is monitoring Pyongyang's actions within the framework of cooperation with the United States.

The agency added that this is the fifth launch of a cruise missile by North Korea since the beginning of the year.

