Qatar delays gas supplies to Europe due to situation in Red Sea

24 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar is delaying shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe as the conflict in the Red Sea increases the time cost of delivery, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Doha informed European customers about the delays and postponement of deliveries. The situation leads to "a change in logistics for fulfilling contractual obligations, redirecting supplies from afar and shifting the focus to more affordable goods closer to European countries," the agency noted.

According to the data, since January 15, the Boat has changed the trajectory of about six ships bound for Europe, which set off on a longer route (via the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa). ICIS, a consulting company, emphasizes that changing routes, using the example of deliveries to Britain, leads to a delay of about nine days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz