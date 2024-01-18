18 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

From March, the Swedish government plans to introduce security screening zones in certain areas where there is a risk of crimes, including shootings and explosions, Azernews reports.

Opinions are completely divided in this regard at the Stockholm City Hall.

The Government's proposal suggests that within the security zone, the police should be able to conduct a personal search of citizens, including children, without suspicion of committing criminal offenses, as well as search vehicles in search of weapons or other dangerous items.

"I am extremely concerned about the creation of security zones in vulnerable areas. This leads to a division between people," said Karin Vanngard, a member of the financial council of the Mayor's Office.

In response to the government, the city administration writes that the introduction of security zones can affect trust in both the police and society as a whole.

"It is difficult to predict the consequences of how this will be perceived by a child who grows up in a vulnerable area and has no contact with criminals when the police search them," officials say.

Opposition councilman Christopher Fjellner believes that the decision on the screening zones is very welcome, and believes that this proposal is not controversial. He does not understand Vanngard's argument about the impact of this decision on increased segregation.

The Christian Democrats party demands the introduction of safety zones in Stockholm's public transport. According to them, the number of armed incidents in public transport has increased to about 500 per year.

