Hydrogen buses to be tested in Tashkent

6 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

As part of a pilot project with the Saudi company ACWA Power, two hydrogen buses (hydrobus) will be brought to Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

At the end of November, Shavkat Mirziyoyev started the construction of “green hydrogen” production facilities in Tashkent region as a “pilot”.

As part of this “pilot” project, 3,000 tons of hydrogen will be produced in the country at the first stage and then processed into mineral fertilizers, as well as a 52-megawatt wind power station will be built.

In June 2022, it was reported that Uzbekistan plans to develop an experimental model of a hydrogen-powered vehicle using ammonia and hydrogen fuel cells.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz