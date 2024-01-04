United States announces that the flow of illegal migrants reaches an absolute record

4 January 2024 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

The number of illegal immigrants from Mexico to the United States exceeded 300,000 in the first winter month.

Azernews reports with reference to "Fox News" that this number is definitely a historical record.

The department clarified that this is the maximum number of illegal immigrants registered within a month after the statistics were made.

From the beginning of October to the end of December 2023, the number of illegal migrants exceeded 785 thousand people, which is a record for such a period.

At the end of December, the governor of the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, Greg Abbott, accused the head of the White House, Joe Biden, of destroying the United States by filling the country with illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. The parties discussed the situation on the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration to the US.

