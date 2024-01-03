Death toll from Japan’s earthquakes climbs to 65

3 January 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from earthquakes that continue in the central part of Japan has reached 65, according data from regional authorities, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

More than 100 people have suffered injuries of various severity, the data show. Most of the casualties are residents of Ishikawa Prefecture, which is at the center of the ongoing tremors.

More than 300 earthquakes of varying strength have shaken Japan since Monday, with the most powerful of them having a magnitude of 7.6.