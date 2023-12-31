EU decides to gradually integrate Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen

31 December 2023 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

The EU countries have agreed to abolish border controls within the Schengen zone for Romania and Bulgaria at sea and air borders, but they still remain at land borders, Report Informs referring to the European Commission, Azernews reports.

The European Commission welcomes the unanimous decision of the EU Council to admit Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, starting with the abolition of border controls at air and sea borders from March 2024. This step will stimulate travel, trade, tourism and strengthen the internal market. Discussion of the next decision regarding the abolition of controls at land borders, will continue in 2024, reads the statement.

The expansion of the Schengen zone was discussed in early December, but the issue was not put to a vote due to lack of consensus.

---

