31 December 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted the Northwestern Balkan Region Saturday evening, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, Azernews reports citingXinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 44.29 degrees north latitude and 17.94 degrees east longitude.

