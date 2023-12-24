U.S. expresses serious concern over signs of N.K. commissioning light-water reactor

24 December 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has expressed serious concern over North Korea showing signs of starting the operation of a new light-water nuclear reactor in a possible attempt to produce nuclear weapons fuel, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Thursday that the agency has detected more signs of the North commissioning the light-water reactor (LWR) at the North's main Yongbyon nuclear complex, such as warm water being discharged from it.

The North's "commissioning of a new light-water nuclear power plant raises serious concerns, including safety," the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Vienna said in a statement. "The DPRK's unlawful nuclear & ballistic missile programs continue to pose a grave threat to international peace & security."

Without the IAEA's monitoring and assistance, "significant risks extend to the DPRK, the region, & the global nuclear industry," the mission said, referring to the North by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The IAEA chief said the discharge of warm water from the light-water reactor is "indicative the reactor has reached criticality," adding that the "LWR, like any nuclear reactor, can produce plutonium in its irradiated fuel, which can be separated during reprocessing."

"So this is a cause for concern," he said.

Grossi also said the further development of the North's nuclear program, including the construction and operation of the LWR, is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang to fully comply with its obligations under the resolutions.

---

