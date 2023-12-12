Tokayev: By 2026, Kazakhstan plans to increase investments in IT services to $1bn

12 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to increase investments in IT services to $1 billion by 2026, Azernews reports, citing the President of Kazakhstan Kassymzhomart Tokayev.

"In the end, the year-old sports IT specialist has grown fivefold. I have set the task to increase its volume to $ 1 billion by 2026," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan should consolidate its position as a center of attraction for global digital technologies and become a haven for the offices of the largest international IT companies.

Earlier, he instructed the government to adopt a strategic document defining the scope of application, tasks and tools for the development of AI in the country. He also instructed to ensure the construction of data centers specializing in artificial intelligence within two years. According to Tokayev, cooperation with Amazon, Google, Mastercard and Citigroup is possible for the Data Center company.

