New Armenian phishing attacks on Azerbaijani citizens revealed [PHOTOS]

27 November 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

The State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) has revealed new phishing attacks by Armenian hacker groups on Azerbaijani citizens, Azernews reports.

According to the information, they use a new method to collect bank card data and steal money by creating websites selling fake tickets to various theatres and performances, deceiving citizens through social engineering.

"We urge citizens to be vigilant against such situations and to buy tickets only at official points of sale and on official sales websites," the State Service said.

