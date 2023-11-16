Distribution of textbooks from Russia suspended in Armenia

16 November 2023 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport has suspended the distribution of Russian-language textbooks given by Russia to schools under the pretext of the need to conduct expert examinations of educational materials. This was reported by Yuri Vorobyov, vice-speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

According to him, on the initiative of the RA National Assembly and following the results of the repeated appeals of the Armenian deputies at the sittings of the Russian-Armenian Inter-Parliamentary Committee, with the direct support of the leadership of the Federation Council the Russian side managed to find additional budgetary funds for the purchase and further gratuitous transfer of more than 50 thousand textbooks to the Armenian schools teaching in Russian.

On November 11, the textbooks were delivered to the republic, and distribution in schools began.

"I learned with great bewilderment that the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science has suspended this process. The fact that the Armenian colleagues themselves sent us a specific list of necessary textbooks seems especially strange. It's a pity that such short-sighted political intrigues first of all affect the simple boys and girls of our brotherly Armenian nation," Vorobyov noted.

He noted that the Russian delegation in Bishkek raised the issue with the Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament and expressed hope that all obstacles would be removed in the near future.

