Ukraine's electricity exports down 37%, imports down by 27.7% in Oct vs Sept

2 November 2023 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine exported 69,840 MW/h of electricity in October, which is 37% less than in September (111,100 MW/h, a record monthly amount of electricity exported from Ukraine this year), Ukrainian media reported with reference to DiXi Group, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

According to calculations published by the group on social media, 44.460 MW/h (66%) of electricity was exported to Slovakia and 23,380 MW/h (34%) to Moldova.

Exports from Ukraine in October 2023 dropped by more than half compared to October 2022, when Ukraine stopped exporting electricity after the first ten days of the month due to damage caused to its power infrastructure, DiXi Group said.

Electricity imports to Ukraine in October 2023 amounted to 17,200 MW/h, declining from 23,800 MW/h (by 27.7%) in September. October 2023 electricity imports to Ukraine were 11.5 higher than in October 2022.

In particular, 14,000 MW/h (81%) of this amount was supplied from Slovakia, 1,700 MW/h (10%) from Poland, and 1,500 MW/h (9%) from Moldova. DiXi Group experts mentioned the fact that Ukraine had previously imported electricity from Poland two months before.

October exports from Ukraine were four times higher than imports to the country.

As reported, DiXi Group senior analyst Bogdan Serebrennikov said in commenting on record high electricity exports from Ukraine in September that this amount was unlikely to keep growing further, as Ukraine was entering a hard fall-and-winter season, which would entail problems with grid balance, particularly due to growing domestic consumption.

On October 30, the Ukrainian national power grid operator Ukrenergo asked Poland to urgently purchase 690 MW/h of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants, which was impossible to predict due to unusually sunny and windy weather and a decline in power consumption due to warm temperatures. Ukrenergo resorted to that measure so as not to restrict generation by renewable energy power plants, as otherwise it would have had to pay compensation to them.

