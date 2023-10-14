Turkish foreign minister meets with German counterpart in Egypt

14 October 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Saturday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Cairo to discuss Israel's attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and evacuations from the embattled Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The duo also addressed the situation in war-torn Ukraine and the Caucasus region of Karabakh, said diplomatic sources.

On Friday, the Israeli army gave over 1 million Gazans 24 hours to evacuate the strip's north for its south, despite warnings that this would cause a humanitarian disaster.

Later, Fidan is expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Through Saturday, Fidan is paying a two-day official visit to Egypt at Shoukry’s invitation.

His discussions with Egyptian official are expected to cover all aspects of bilateral ties, as well as current regional developments and international issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz