Hamas military wing claims to have carried out strike on Ben Gurion Airport

10 October 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The military wing of the Hamas movement - the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - claims to have carried out a strike on Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that air raid sirens had gone off in Tel Aviv and the central part of Israel.

According to Reuters, an airport official has denied reports of Ben Gurion Airport having been hit, saying that it continued to operate uninterrupted.

Israel came under a missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the call-up of IDF reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide.

---

