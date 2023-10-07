NATO and Iranian representatives commented on armed conflict
NATO and Iranian representatives commented on the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, this was reported by Israeli media, Azernews reports.
Alliance Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joan said: "I am disappointed today with our Israeli friends over the loss of life. I stand in full solidarity with Israel in the face of the horrific attacks."
The deputy said he had been to Israel a few weeks ago and that they had discussed a new level of co-operation between NATO and the country.
Yahya Rahim Safavi, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasised Tehran's support for Hamas and thanked it for the operation: "We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian fighters for the freedom of Jerusalem."
---
