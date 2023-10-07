Over 20 Palestinians killed in retaliatory attack by Israel

7 October 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

More than 20 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of the Israel Defense Forces' retaliatory attack on the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other groups report their losses. According to information, the Israel Defense Forces continue attacks on military facilities in the Gaza Strip.

It also became known that Israeli cities are subjected to rocket attacks every 2 minutes.

This was reported by Ronald Zilberman, an Azerbaijani living in Holon, Israel.

He noted that every time rocket fire hits the cities, an alarm is sounded.

"In new buildings, one room is made bombproof. In old buildings, this is not the case. There are bomb shelters on the first floors of such buildings. Besides, there are bomb shelters almost everywhere in the city," he adds. .

It should be noted that Israel was attacked this morning. First, there was a massive rocket attack on the Gaza area, and then militants infiltrated the area by land, air and water.

The army is still nowhere to be seen, in less than 30 minutes armed attackers roamed Sderot. There have already been civilian deaths.

The Israeli army has declared a state of readiness for war. In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced a massive call-up of reservists.

---

