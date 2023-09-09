Foreign Ministry: Moldova not recognising so-called 'presidential elections' in Garabagh

9 September 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Moldova does not recognise the so-called "presidential elections" in Garabagh as contradicting the norms and fundamental principles of international law, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a statement of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

"The Moldovan Foreign Ministry once again stresses its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognised borders," the statement reads.

