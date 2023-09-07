President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus thanks President Ilham Aliyev

7 September 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"I am glad that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the meeting of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku that the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will fly at the events in Azerbaijan. I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for his statements and I hope that our brotherhood and cooperation will last forever. I wish our relations with Azerbaijan to continue to develop," Tatar said, Day.Az reports .

It should be noted that speaking today at the meeting of the participants of the second meeting of ministers on disaster management and emergency situations of the member states and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercises "Baku-2023", President Ilham Aliyev, in particular, said that at our event the flag of Northern Cyprus should and will fly.

"Today, for the first time, a representative of Northern Cyprus is present among us. I would like to especially greet our Turkic brothers from Northern Cyprus. The minister is represented here as an observer, but at the same time with his own flag. Of course, the flag of Northern Cyprus should and will fly at our event "Azerbaijan has always been close to our brothers, united throughout the Turkic world, and it is very gratifying that at the last Summit, Northern Cyprus was elected as an observer in the Organization of Turkic States. I cordially congratulate all our Turkic brothers on this occasion. This once again demonstrates our unity, once again demonstrates our will. This suggests that we are and will always be next to each other on the path of justice," the President said.

