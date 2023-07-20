Kyrgyzstan strictly adheres to international norms: official comment on possible US sanctions

20 July 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan commented on the message about possible U.S. sanctions measures against the country, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

In connection with reports from the United States about the introduction of economic measures against Kyrgyzstan "in order to stop the supply of sub-sanctioned goods to Russia", the SCNS considers it necessary to inform the public about the following:

“It can be affirmatively stated that neither the Kyrgyz state itself nor any state structures and companies are involved in violating the regime of compliance with the sanctions restrictions imposed by the United States and Western countries against Russia.

The SCNS admits the possible involvement of private companies and firms, which in the course of their business and production activities may have been involved in violations of the sanctions restrictions, possibly without being aware of who may actually be the end consumer and user of the products supplied to them.

The State Committee for National Security has initiated appropriate proceedings and investigations aimed at establishing and stopping such activities, possibly involving private companies and firms, in order to take appropriate measures.

The Kyrgyz Republic and its state structures strictly adhere to the relevant international norms and regulations.

