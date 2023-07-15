Thanks to unity of people, Turkiye survived difficult test of July 15

15 July 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

There have been many military coup attempts in Turkiye. But the coup attempt that took place on July 15, 2016 is different from the others.

Azernews reports that Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağçı announced this at the conference held in Baku on the occasion of "July 15 - Day of Democracy and National Unity".

Asking Allah's mercy for the martyrs who lost their lives during the events that took place seven years ago, the Turkish diplomat said that at that time the Turkish people made history by firmly fighting against the treacherous attack of FETÖ.

Noting the importance of the joint waving of the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye everywhere, the Turkish Ambassador said that this factor is a symbol of our brotherhood.

The diplomat emphasized that under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people managed to defeat the treacherous attack of FETÖ. Thanks to the unity of the people of Turkey, it survived this difficult test.

"Turkiye actively participates in solving global problems and shows its support to the victims of injustice," said the ambassador, adding that Azerbaijan and Turkiye will always support each other. "We will continue to join forces against those who do not want us," he concluded.

---

